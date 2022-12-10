 
Shakira held responsible for Spain elimination from World Cup

Shakira was held responsible for Spain’s shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 by a tarot card reader.

In her television show, Mhoni Vidente made a bizarre statement about the Waka Waka hitmaker that she paid her to do a “ritual" on the team.

"The one that worked completely was Shakira's curse, a curse that she put on the Spanish team," Vidente said as per Marca Magazine.

"Shakira, the ritual you paid me for worked so that they would not do well," she added.

The statement came after Shakira asked media to stop making speculations about her personal life after several outlets claim that she is romantically involved with her surfing instructor.

“Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable moment they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation,” she said.

“I have no partner and nothing other than devoting myself entirely to my children and their welfare,” the mother-of-two added.

