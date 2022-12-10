 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Web Desk

Ben Affleck doesn’t like Jennifer Lopez sharing too much details about their personal lives

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Ben Affleck does not like his wife Jennifer Lopez sharing too much details of their relationship in interviews.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the Good Will Hunting actor felt “uneasy” when J.Lo spilled their private details in conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“Ben isn’t going to censor what J-Lo’s allowed to say when she wants to give interviews, but it does make him feel a little uncomfortable that she’s gone into such graphic detail about their highs and lows,” the source said.

“Going over old ground and recounting deeply personal experiences they had in the past isn’t his style at all,” the insider added of Affleck who has a reputation to keep his personal life very private.

“He gets that she finds it cathartic to share details of their love story and how they got their happily-ever-after fairy-tale, but it’s still awkward and over the top as far as he’s concerned,” the source said.

The insider went on to add that Affleck “knew what he was signing up for” when he got together with Lopez but he still does not like it when his life is discussed openly.

“J-Lo wants to shout about their love from the roof tops, but talking about how she felt she was going to die when they broke up the first time? That’s on another level entirely,” shared the insider.

