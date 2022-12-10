 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Emily Blunt discloses Tom Cruise pushed her do action in heavy costume for Edge Of Tomorrow

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Emily Blunt has recently explained how Tom Cruise took the route of “tough love” while they were filming 2014 blockbuster Edge Of Tomorrow.

The Devil Wears Prada actress appeared on the Smartless podcast via The Times in which she revealed that she got emotional on the set due to heavy robotic costume.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” said the 39-year-old.

The actress went on to explain, “'When you hear the word tactile you think that sounds nice and cosy; there was nothing cosy about these suits. It was like 85lb, it was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry and her co-star Tom didn't know what to do.”

Recounting the time with Tom, Emily stated, “He just stared at me and was like ‘I know, I know’, I was like ‘Tom I'm not sure how I am going to get through this shoot’ and just started to cry. I said ‘I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot’.”

Tom didn’t understand what to do at this situation so he “just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do”.

“Tom goes ‘come on, stop being such a (expletive), OK?’,” remembered Emily.

Meanwhile, Emily mentioned that she injured her ribs and collarbone during filming and even after eight years, she feel “they are still dodgy”.

