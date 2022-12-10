 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about his most famous dialogues, Apun hi Bhagwaan hai in Sacred Games and Sabka badla legal tera Faizal in Gangs of Wasseypur, in a recent interview and shared that he doesn't know why audiences liked them so much, as reported by IndiaToday.

Nawazuddin said that he doesn't know what audiences liked in his dialogues that got famous as he feels he acted very badly in both the scenes of Sacred Games and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Nawazuddin said, "Sometimes I feel weird, because I feel my dialogues that became popular, I had acted badly in those."

He further added, "There was a dialogue in Sacred Games - Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi Bhagwaan hai. I still don't know what people liked in that. I am still trying to understand. Sabka badla lega tera Faizal had my worst acting."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the roles of mafia boss Ganesh Gaitonde and Faizal Khan in Sacred Games and Gangs of Wasseypur, respectively.

