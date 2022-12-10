 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about his earlier days of struggle in a recent interview and revealed that he once had no permanent place to stay and he had to keep moving from place to place, as reported by IndiaToday.

Nawazuddin revealed that he left the house of a senior as he had to cook at his house to stay. After that, he had no permanent place to stay and no work as well.

Nawazuddin said, "There was a time when I did not have work. So, I stayed with a senior. He let me stay but asked me to make our food. I did that. Soon I realised that I had ended up becoming a cook even though I had actually come to struggle. So I left the house in a rage."

He further added, "Then there was a point where I actually put my bag in one place and then brushed at another and so on.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person.

More From Showbiz:

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo
Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres