Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about his earlier days of struggle in a recent interview and revealed that he once had no permanent place to stay and he had to keep moving from place to place, as reported by IndiaToday.

Nawazuddin revealed that he left the house of a senior as he had to cook at his house to stay. After that, he had no permanent place to stay and no work as well.

Nawazuddin said, "There was a time when I did not have work. So, I stayed with a senior. He let me stay but asked me to make our food. I did that. Soon I realised that I had ended up becoming a cook even though I had actually come to struggle. So I left the house in a rage."

He further added, "Then there was a point where I actually put my bag in one place and then brushed at another and so on.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person.