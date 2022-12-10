 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri talked about the invasion of celebrities' privacy by people on social media in a recent interview and revealed that she gets annoyed when people care about her dating life, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Nargis shared that she has a problem with people highlighting personal details more than important things like work. She further added that the internet has distorted the definition of privacy and it feels like we are naked.

Nargis said, "The internet has distorted the definition of privacy. It feels like we're almost naked. I feel annoyed sometimes thinking why do people care about who I date? But I try to be nice about it.”

She further added, "I’m honest and authentic and I don’t see a problem if people ask me about my personal life. But the issue is that they highlight that instead of important stuff like work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Torbaaz on Netflix in 2020.

More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' inches closer to INR 60 crore mark on Day 15
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' maintains its pace after 22 days in theatres
Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo

Red Sea International Film Festival: Hrithik Roshan looks dashing in Black tuxedo
Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15

Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer to release on Dec 15
Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor details about dividing parenting duties with Alia Bhatt

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years

Ayushmann Khurrana wants Vicky Donor 2 to be made in next 10 years
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bought Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket in black

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding

Kajol reveals people warned her about career at the time of wedding
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays steady after 3 weeks in theatres