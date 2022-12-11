 
'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas hopes for a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel with Reese Witherspoon

Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas is ready for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel whenever Reese Witherspoon has time from her busy schedule.

Josh Lucas sat with Entertainment Tonight for an interview and revealed that he has been lobbying Reese Witherspoon to join him for a sequel of the cult rom-com which will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary.

Lucas said, "I would love to. I've campaigned for her. I'm not gonnaa say that she's the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy."

The 51-year-old actor continued, "I really believe that — I'm assuming, I hope — she wants to be part of it. Carving out that piece of her life isn't so easy for her. I don't have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find a time to do it. I'll be there tomorrow."

Daily Mail reports that since the original movie, Reese Witherspoon got busier since she started her production company, Hello Sunshine which has been making more movies and series.

Reese, 46, whose next film is Your Place Or Mine with Ashton Kutcher, has also started her own fashion and accessories line called Draper James which has been so successful it is now worth more than $300 million.

There could be a sequel in the cards since the actress teased her character's potential comeback in a previous interview with ET.

