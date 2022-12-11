Kate Middleton to announce she is pregnant with baby no.4 early next year?

 
Kate Middleton and Prince William are rumoured to be expecting their fourth child and they would announce about pregnancy early next year, it is reported.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently parents to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Us Weekly, per Cosmopolitan, citing sources reported “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now. She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm. 

"[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year."

Kate Middleton is reportedly three months pregnant and the royal couple have told immediate family members about their baby number four, including King Charles III.

Princess Kate Middleton was also allegedly photographed cradling her baby bump while out on a visit to Wales in November and later her trip to Boston with Prince William. 

Royal fans are hoping she and Prince William will surprise with announcement about their fourth baby after Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

