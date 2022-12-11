 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

TOKYO: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has revealed that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets.

Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year.

The picks were announced by Maezawa on Twitter and at a website for what he dubbed the #dearMoon Project.

The fashion tycoon and his crew would become the first passengers on the SpaceX flyby of the moon as commercial firms, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.

The mission aboard SpaceX's Starship vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon, coming within 200 kilometres from the lunar surface.

Though the flight was scheduled for 2023, it is facing delays due to ongoing tests of the spacecraft and its rockets.

TOP, the stage name of Choi Seung Hyun who broke out with the K-pop group Big Bang, is among the higher profile members selected, along with Aoki, a Japanese-American musician and DJ whose father founded the Benihana restaurant chain. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?
Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’

Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’
King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles