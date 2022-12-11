 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez has been spending time in Qatar to support her beau Cristiano Ronaldo in every possible way as he played for the Portugal national team during the FIFA World Cup.

But the gorgeous model is now heading back home after Morocco knocked the team out on Saturday - with the beauty sharing a snap to Instagram as she departed.

Joined by their brood, the model, 28, carried one of her child's lifelike toy dolls in a black, Hermès Birkin handbag.

The bag is thought to be the Birkin 40 - the biggest size of the bag sold - which can range from £9,000 and go upwards of £40,000 as per the figures shared on DailyMail.

Georgina wrote a message on the snap which translates to: 'Home time / Thank you Qatar for these wonderful days and thanks to all the people who made this possible.'

She was seen supportive of her beau throughout his time in the World Cup, joined by Ronaldo's eldest child, Cristiano Jr, 11, twins Eva and Mateo, four, and daughter Alana, three.

The beauty was snapped looking serious as she watched the match on Saturday, with Morocco defeating Portugal with a result of 1-0.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after being dropped from the round-of-16 match starting team against Switzerland.

This was Ronaldo's fifth - and likely final World Cup. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins

Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?
Hatred of Meghan Markle has ‘nothing to do’ with skin color’

Hatred of Meghan Markle has ‘nothing to do’ with skin color’