Vicky Kaushal reveals why he chose acting as profession after pursuing engineering

Vicky Kaushal revealed in a recent interview with Shehnaaz Gill why he chose acting as a profession after completing his engineering degree, as reported by PinkVilla.

Vicky Kaushal shared that he and his brother Sunny Kaushal were stage performers and always used to perform on stage during functions. However, he never thought of pursuing acting as a profession and had planned to do an MBA.

Vicky revealed that when he was taken to a company during his second year of engineering, he saw he was expected to work after engineering and figured out he would not be able to do this for a lifetime.

Vicky also revealed that he did get a job offer from an IT company but he realized he can't spend his life on the computer and he went on to pursue acting.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.