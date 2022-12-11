Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he stayed in his village for 2 months in his 2-year-long break

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about his sabbatical that he took just before the pandemic in a recent interview and shared that he stayed in his village and spent time with his mother during his sabbatical period, as reported by ETimes.

Nawazuddin said, "I sat alone. Actually I stayed in my village for 2 months and then headed to a farmhouse in Dehradun. I spent 6 months alone there with just myself, all alone."

He further added, "After that my mother joined me. Those 5-6 months were the best time of my life. I realised a lot of things about myself."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person. The film is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla.