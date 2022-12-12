Kourtney Kardashian gets into holiday spirit as she shares festive Christmas tree decor

Kourtney Kardashian got into the holiday spirit as she shared festive Christmas tree decor which she shared to Instagram this week from inside her Calabasas mansion.

The 43-year-old POOSH founder - who recently opened up about quitting IVF treatments - showed off her elaborately decorated foyer, which featured an assortment of red Christmas trees.

Setting the tone of the holiday spirit, the video was soundtracked by a classic rendition of Silent Night.

In addition to multiple crimson-hued spruces, Kourtney's large, open-concept entryway boasted a big, round black table at the center.

It was set in front of a large window, which showcased more holiday trees on the outside.

The mansion boasted recess lighting and black hardware accents, and her statement table was decorated with large white candles and books.

The stunning red trees varied in height but they all were covered in bright, glowing white lights.

Kardashian and her sisters are known for their decadent decor throughout the year as they highlight seasonal special occasions.



