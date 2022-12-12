 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Celine Dion’s sing again with ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’? Doc weighs in

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

File Footage

Singer-songwriter Celine Dion reportedly has a shot at singing again according to recent revelations by a medical professional.

Renowned neurologist Dr. Satonsh Kesari, MD, PhD, made these admissions while speaking to HollywoodLife.

For those unversed, even though Dr. Kesari is not Dion’s personal physician, he is the Regional Medical Director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California.

He started it all of by addressing the possibility of Dion coming back to music and said, “I think so. There are many treatments that can help and I think she just needs to go through one by one and figure out what’s going to help improve the disease and keep it at bay…I don’t want to say we can take away 100% of the symptoms, but we can make them improve significantly.”

However, during the course of his conversation, Dr Kesari did make it clear that “There are [still] patients who don’t respond as well, or their healing is slow to progress, even on treatment. So, we do need to understand this better and we need to do more research to get a real cure.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix global rankings of Top 25 Movies & TV Series

Netflix global rankings of Top 25 Movies & TV Series
Prince Harry and Meghan plan to move on from their battle with royal family: report

Prince Harry and Meghan plan to move on from their battle with royal family: report

Gigi Hadid risks losing fans after suggesting she admires Meghan and Harry

Gigi Hadid risks losing fans after suggesting she admires Meghan and Harry

Former Meghan Markle employee at Archewell to launch her own podcast

Former Meghan Markle employee at Archewell to launch her own podcast

Charles and Camilla unveil their first Christmas Card as King and Queen

Charles and Camilla unveil their first Christmas Card as King and Queen

'Palace has a very serious and provable credibility problem'

'Palace has a very serious and provable credibility problem'
Harry and Meghan's documentary: King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William think nothing 'so damaging'

Harry and Meghan's documentary: King Charles, Camilla, Kate and William think nothing 'so damaging'

Dua Lipa wins hearts with stunning photos of her journey in New York

Dua Lipa wins hearts with stunning photos of her journey in New York
Kourtney Kardashian gets into holiday spirit as she shares festive Christmas tree decor

Kourtney Kardashian gets into holiday spirit as she shares festive Christmas tree decor

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dislike monarchy and royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dislike monarchy and royal family?

Khloe Kardashian buys a sweet seasonal onesie for baby son for Christmas

Khloe Kardashian buys a sweet seasonal onesie for baby son for Christmas
Prince Harry lacks dare to correct Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry lacks dare to correct Meghan Markle?