 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles issued warning for inviting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to his coronation

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

King Charles issued warning for inviting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to his coronation

King Charles has been warned by a royal expert over son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending his coronation in May next year.

The monarch has been warned after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries was released last week.

Royal expert Phil Dampier has warned King Charles that the California-based royal couple would receive wrath and may not be welcomed by Britons if they return to UK for his coronation, next year.

King Charles coronation will take place on May 6, 2023.

Phil Dampier tweeted, “If King Charles wants to leave a door open to Harry and Meghan or invite them to his Coronation that's up to him.

“But don't be surprised if they get a hostile reception from the public.”


More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split
Prince William ‘dismayed’ as Prince Harry ‘blatantly’ uses Diana’s clip in Netflix series

Prince William ‘dismayed’ as Prince Harry ‘blatantly’ uses Diana’s clip in Netflix series
Martin Short, Steve Martin take a hilarious dig on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on SNL

Martin Short, Steve Martin take a hilarious dig on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on SNL
Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with baby no.4? Latest photos divide royal fans

Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with baby no.4? Latest photos divide royal fans
Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss

Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss
Meghan Markle’s estranged father rubbishes Netflix docuseries text claims

Meghan Markle’s estranged father rubbishes Netflix docuseries text claims
Meghan Markle ‘will train her venom’ to destroy Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘will train her venom’ to destroy Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’
Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’

Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’
Patti LaBelle concert cut short amid bomb scare

Patti LaBelle concert cut short amid bomb scare
King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series
Camilla lands King Charles in hot water

Camilla lands King Charles in hot water