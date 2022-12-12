King Charles issued warning for inviting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to his coronation

King Charles has been warned by a royal expert over son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending his coronation in May next year.



The monarch has been warned after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries was released last week.

Royal expert Phil Dampier has warned King Charles that the California-based royal couple would receive wrath and may not be welcomed by Britons if they return to UK for his coronation, next year.

King Charles coronation will take place on May 6, 2023.

Phil Dampier tweeted, “If King Charles wants to leave a door open to Harry and Meghan or invite them to his Coronation that's up to him.

“But don't be surprised if they get a hostile reception from the public.”



