Martin Short, Steve Martin take a hilarious dig on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on SNL

File Footage

Comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin poked fun at the hotly released documentary of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Saturday Night Live.

The Only Murders in the Building stars compared themselves to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they hilariously shaded them saying “no one is rooting for us.”

The dig was directed at their Netflix show Harry & Meghan in which the couple documented about their marriage to their headline making exit from the royal life.

Returning to the live show, Short and Martin drew a link between them and the famed couple as the Clifford actor said, “no one is rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”

Short then targeted Martin joking that the cast of the show loves him and praises him behind his back for being "a hole entertainer."

“Sweet,” Martin responded to which Short clarified, “Well, I added the word entertainer.”



