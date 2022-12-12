'Sister Wives': Kody Brown and Janelle are officially 'separated'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has confirmed he separated from his wife, Janelle.

As per PEOPLE, the 53-year-old opened up on his relationship status with Janelle Brown in a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives.



"I am separated from Janelle," said Kody, 53. "And I'm divorced from Christine [Brown]."

Janelle also confirmed, "Kody and I have separated."

Though Janelle felt as if she needed to "do everything [she] can to make this work," she was "not even sure it's possible to come back from where we are."

"I never thought I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we're compatible anymore," she said in an interview. "Maybe this doesn't work anymore for me. I don't know."

Janelle is the second wife of the Brown family to exit from the polygamous marriage since 1993, after Christine, who, in November 2021, announced her separation from Kody after 25 years of marriage.