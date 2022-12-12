Meghan Markle’s royal ‘tea is cold, weak and bitter’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire her ‘cold, weak and bitter’ tea against the Royal Family despite allegedly thinking herself to be the ‘greatest living saint since Angelina Jolie’.



Royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan brought this allegation forward in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by writing, “You can watch the wheels turning in Harry's head as he tries to square this circle. He surely has practice, living as he has in this alternate reality for years now.”

“As for the tea spilled here, it's cold, weak and bitter. Let's listen as Meghan, sitting in an enormous room sheathed in pastel draperies and soft lighting — a halo effect, if you will, for our greatest living saint since Angelina Jolie — talk about having to dim her light, her beauty, her overpowering star wattage, so as not to outshine Kate or the Queen.”

“Reader, brace yourself: Meghan Markle couldn't wear bold colors in public," she also added before signing off.