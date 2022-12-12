 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s royal ‘tea is cold, weak and bitter’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire her ‘cold, weak and bitter’ tea against the Royal Family despite allegedly thinking herself to be the ‘greatest living saint since Angelina Jolie’.

Royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan brought this allegation forward in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She started by writing, “You can watch the wheels turning in Harry's head as he tries to square this circle. He surely has practice, living as he has in this alternate reality for years now.”

“As for the tea spilled here, it's cold, weak and bitter. Let's listen as Meghan, sitting in an enormous room sheathed in pastel draperies and soft lighting — a halo effect, if you will, for our greatest living saint since Angelina Jolie — talk about having to dim her light, her beauty, her overpowering star wattage, so as not to outshine Kate or the Queen.”

“Reader, brace yourself: Meghan Markle couldn't wear bold colors in public," she also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc
Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt
Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch
Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market

Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market
Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado
Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit
Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’

Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’
Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby