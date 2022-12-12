Meghan Markle’s ‘complete and utter lies’ leaked: Source

File Footage

All of Meghan Markle’s claims about the Royal institution and its approach to her assimilation have been refuted by sources who brand it “complete and utter nonsense.”



An inside source close to Newsnow brought this revelation to light.

They started by bashing Meghan Markle’s docuseries revelations and branded them “a complete and utter lie.”

In an attempt to dispute Meghan Markle’s version of events the Palace insider claimed, “We never gave any advice, steer or guidance on who of her family or friends should or shouldn't come to her wedding.”

It was more so the fact that “[Meghan] didn't want to invite her because it would have put her [Meghan] under intense scrutiny.”

“Meghan didn't want the media to know about [niece] Ashleigh. No one on earth would have said don't invite family to the wedding. That's a complete and utter lie. We wanted more family there to make it look less weird for her.”

They even went on to note the existence of a 30-point dossier on fitting in, that was allegedly handed to Meghan Markle to make the transition easier before concluding.