Monday Dec 12 2022
Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Blake Lively is expecting her fourth baby with husband Ryan. The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

The Gossip Gil star, 35, has her pregnancy falling right around the festive season and she has already begun preparing for holiday celebrations.

Lively, who has been spending time at home with her family, has resumed her baking hobby. Taking to her Instagram, the Shallows star shared her latest creation with fans.

The Age of Adaline actress prepared the ever-classic peppermint bark ice cream cake. She decorated it quite festively with crumbles of dark and white chocolate across a layer of white frosting, plus two mini red and white candy.

Lively confirmed the news of her fourth pregnancy on Instagram in September. She attended the Forbes Power Women's Summit event on Sept. 15, and flaunted her blossoming baby bump.

