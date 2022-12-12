 
Monday Dec 12 2022
Piers Morgan writes to King Charles to save monarchy from 'poisonous rats' Harry and Meghan

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Piers Morgan savaged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in latest rant, asking King Charles to strip "poisonous" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles.

In his brutal dig at the Sussex, the former Good Morning Britain branded them 'poisonous rates'. 

The 57-year-old presenter spoke out on Twitter as the latest clip from the pair's Netflix documentary surfaced.

Piers raged: "King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family.. and needs to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy."

It came after Chris Ship, the ITV royal correspondent, shared: "NEW: It’s getting dirty… Harry on the Royal Family: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us” Meghan: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves”. The latest @netflixtfailer is out."

Flaying the couple in his famous style, Piers wrote: "Where is the actual evidence of any racism towards Markle by anyone at the Palace, or anyone there denying her alleged suicidal thoughts?"

The outspoken media personality continued: "Imagine being the Royal Family still grieving the loss of your great Matriarch just a few weeks ago, and now having to endure two relatives who deserted royal duty & Britain for riches in America, publicly trashing you as racists & liars week after week? It’s so disgusting."

"In previous trailers, Harry has spoken about a “dirty game” and “planting” stories. This clip suggests he is going to blame his brother, or at least the people around him, for some of the stories about the Sussexes which appeared in the press. That is a dramatic escalation…," he wrote.

Netflix has released the brand-new trailer on Monday for the final three episodes of the documentary series due to be released on December 15.

