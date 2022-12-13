 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Ashley Roberts stuns in pink checked skirt suit as she makes glamorous appearance

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Monday morning was no different for Ashley Roberts, who cut a stylish figure in a pink blazer and red coat as she left the Heart FM studio after another day of presenting.

Amanda Holden, her co-host, was equally stylish, sporting a cream coat and jumper dress.

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley, 41, wore a two-piece River Island set with a skirt that featured a tie at the waist.

Her open red coat, which she draped over her shoulders, was a stylish addition to the outfit.

She also donned a pair of leather high-heeled boots, adding inches to her frame.

Amanda and Ashley got into the festive spirit as they celebrated Heart Breakfast beginning its countdown to Christmas earlier this month. 

