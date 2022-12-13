 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer is one of the most challenging project'

Christopher Nolan revealed that the upcoming film Oppenheimer was the most challenging project he ever took in terms of scale.

According to Total Film, the 52-year-old director said, "I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on,"

The Dark Knight filmmaker also lauded his visual effects supervisor for figuring out how to do the "visual elements of the film practically," including "representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself."

Nolan also added that forget any preconceived notions you might have about a historical biopic. "It’s a story of immense scope and scale."

"And one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story.

There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we’re finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.”

Christopher Nolan-helmed Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, will be slated to hit the cinemas on July 21, 2023.

