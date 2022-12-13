 
Kanye West says he’s not ‘bipolar’ but ‘slightly autistic’: ‘I can’t hate’

Kanye West made a bizarre statement during a recent interview as he said he cannot “hate” because he is “slightly autistic” amid antisemitic controversy.

The Praise God hitmaker, who now goes by Ye, denied being “bipolar” while talking to media as per Radar Online, noting, he is autistic just like Dustin Hoffman in the Rain Man.

“For me, I believe that in no way I am bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic-like Rain Man, and that’s part of my superpower!” West said.

“That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do… there’re two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate,” he continued.

“Have you ever known an autistic person that hates?” the rapper added. “That’s the reason…if someone says: ‘Love this, love this, love this person. Don’t love this person,’ I don’t know how to do that.”

West landed in hot waters after he declared war on Jews in a tweet saying “when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Following this, several big brands ditched Ye by cancelling their partnerships with him including Balenciaga, Adidas, and JPMorgan Chase



