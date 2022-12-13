Pakistan vs New Zealand series to start a day earlier than scheduled

Babar Azam and Kane Williamson during the toss of a T20 World Cup match — AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday issued a revised itinerary for the Green Shirts' upcoming Test and one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand.

In a statement, the cricket board mentioned that the series would kick start on December 26 in Karachi — but it did not reveal the reason behind bringing forward the tour by a day.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day," the PCB said in a press release.

"The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on December 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, and the second will be played in Multan from January 3.

"The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12 and 14 January in Karachi."

Schedule

First Test: December 26-30 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second Test: January 3-7 at Multan Cricket Stadium

First ODI: January 10 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second ODI: January 12 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Third ODI: January 14 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi