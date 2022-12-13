 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha announces pregnancy, pens touching note for husband

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Zayn Maliks sister Waliyha announces pregnancy, pens touching note for husband
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha announces pregnancy, pens touching note for husband

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha announced her first pregnancy with a touching note for her husband Junaid Khan as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The 24-year-old confirmed the news in a series of Instagram posts on Monday evening, exactly two years after exchanging vows with Khan during a ceremony her brother did not attend.

Revealing her pregnancy with Instagram followers, West Yorkshire-based Waliya shared a photo of her baby bump alongside images of the unborn child's ultrasound scans and a positive pregnancy test.

The expectant mother also hinted at a potential gender reveal, but coyly used a black-and-white filter while sharing the moment on TikTok - making it impossible to determine the outcome.

Captioning the updates, she wrote: 'Happy Anniversary to my amazing husband! Thank you for everything you do for me & our little angel.

Waliyha married Khan, 26 - who was handed a five-year jail sentence in 2017 for a carjacking incident - in hometown Bradford on December 13, 2020.

However, her former One Direction star brother was not present on the day, while her father Yaser also appeared to be missing from pictures taken during the intimate ceremony.

A source told The Sun at the time: 'No one is happy about her marrying him after what he did. He's a thug, this isn't in his past — he's only just got out of prison.'

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit

Meghan, Harry's comments in new trailer implies their 'security was pulled' before Megxit
Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup

Alessandra Ambrosio steps outside in style after supporting Brazil at FIFA World Cup
Lilibet melts heart of her grandfather King Charles?

Lilibet melts heart of her grandfather King Charles?
Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Palace receives warning as Prince Harry may have 'evidence at his disposal'

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas
Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?

Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?
Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour

Beyoncé has strict no drug policy during rehearsals of her upcoming tour
Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket

Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket
Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood

Rihanna dishes on her struggles of dressing up after embracing motherhood
Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig reveals beautiful memories from set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace to release ‘highly critical’ report about Meghan Markle
Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post

Britney Spears addresses ‘hacked Instagram’ rumors in latest post