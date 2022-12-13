Tom Cruise snubbed from 2023 Golden Globes after returning past awards?

Tom Cruise and some other Hollywood A-listers were snubbed from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards as the nominations of the 80th annual awards were announced on Monday.

Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category.

Cruise’s performance in the year’s biggest hit, in which he returned as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, has been overlooked by the awards after he returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body - Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The show’s governing body came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members.

At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo.

Cruise won the best actor honor in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July and again in 1997 for Jerry Maguire, as well as receiving a best supporting actor award in 2000 for Magnolia.

Top Gun: Maverick has had a massive year, with over $1.4 billion at the global box office. It is considered an early frontrunner for best picture at the Academy Awards, among other categories.

The Golden Globes will return to NBC on January 10, 2023 after a year off the air.