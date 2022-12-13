 
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Netflix ‘The Crown’ star Dominic West admits he was ‘in love' with Diana

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Dominic West, the star of the latest season of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown, in a recent interview revealed that he was a huge fan of the late Princess Diana just like millions of other young boys in the 90s.

West, who portrayed King Charles in season five of The Crown alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana, told Variety in a recent interview that he had ‘always been in love’ with Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.

Talking about the filming of Diana’s death for the upcoming sixth season of The Crown, West said: “I’ve always been a royal watcher and I’ve always been in love with Princess Diana since I was 10 when they got engaged. God, I was in love with her as a boy.”

West then went on to add: “But during the ’90s, I’d missed most of this stuff. I was dimly aware of it, but so I hadn’t really come to any conclusions about the events we’ve shown in Season 5. So, I was sort of coming in fresh to it.”

The 53-year-old actor also dished details of him bagging the role of Charles in the hit Netflix show, and how he hesitated before accepting it.

West revealed his shock at The Crown creator Peter Morgan offering him the role, sharing, “I said, ‘I think you’ve definitely got the wrong person.’”

“It is such a successful show and Josh [O’Connor] had made such a success of it, it was a fairly big gamble to get involved,” West added. 

