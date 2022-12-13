Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com

Ranbir Kapoor talked about the films he will be doing in the future and revealed that the recently announced Luv Ranjan film will be one of his last romantic comedies as he is getting older, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy was recently announced and it will star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Ranbir shared about the film and that it is going to be one of his last romantic comedies because of his age. Ranbir also shared details about another upcoming project of his with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal.

Ranbir talked about his role in Luv Ranjan's film, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older."

Ranbir also shared about Animal and called it "a crime thriller" and a "gangster film." He added that the Arjun Reddy director's film is "something that I have never done before and it is a very exciting project for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside his wife Alia Bhatt.