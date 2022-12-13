 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com
Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com

Ranbir Kapoor talked about the films he will be doing in the future and revealed that the recently announced Luv Ranjan film will be one of his last romantic comedies as he is getting older, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy was recently announced and it will star Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Ranbir shared about the film and that it is going to be one of his last romantic comedies because of his age. Ranbir also shared details about another upcoming project of his with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal.

Ranbir talked about his role in Luv Ranjan's film, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older."

Ranbir also shared about Animal and called it "a crime thriller" and a "gangster film." He added that the Arjun Reddy director's film is "something that I have never done before and it is a very exciting project for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside his wife Alia Bhatt.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next film

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next film
Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster

Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster
Ranbir Kapoor to make special appearance in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Ranbir Kapoor to make special appearance in 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' to have its European premiere soon

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' to have its European premiere soon
Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home

Dilip Kumar's 100 birth anniversary: Pakistani fans celebrate his birthday at his Peshawar home
Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'

Aryan Khan becomes an entrepreneur, launches his own Luxury brand 'D’YAVOL'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover cut cake as daughter Devi turns one month old
Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video

Ranveer Singh protects child separated from parents in crowd amid 'Cirkus' promotions: See video
Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Aima Baig talks about her heartbreak and healing

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh