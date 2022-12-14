Queen Elizabeth II had a very un-royal style mishap in 2010

Queen Elizabeth II, who was also known as style queen, had a sweet fashion mishap in 2010 that made her an incredibly relatable monarch.

The late Queen, who dazzled in gorgeous outfits throughout her entire 70-year reign, had a very un-royal style mishap at a party in 2010.



The monarch attended the 70th birthday party of the former King of Greece, Constantine II on June 2, 2010. She rocked a pastel blue, floor-length gown. She wore a statement diamond necklace, a diamond cluster bracelet, watch and diamond earrings to elevate her look.

However, the Queen did have a small style mishap that was hard to ignore. Down one side of the dress there were some very noticeable stains, with one part of the dress ever so slightly blackened.

This was an incredibly rare sighting of the Queen, who never looked anything less than immaculate. She looked graceful even with coffee stain on her dress in endearing moment.

At the time, the Daily Mail reported that the stain was not actually the Queen's fault. It was actually the result of a spillage accidentally caused by somebody else. Yet Elizabeth II remained her typically composed and unflappable self, still smiling through the incident.

