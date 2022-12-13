Amy Schumer breaks her silence on painful battle with Endometriosis

Amy Schumer breaks her silence on painful Endometriosis battle: ‘it’s a lonely disease’

Amy Schumer has recently addressed about her struggles with endometriosis, almost a year after undergoing its treatment.



In a new interview for the docuseries The Checkup with Dr David Agus aired on CBS News, The Human star revealed about her “lonely battle” with the disease and the stigma associated with periods.

Reflecting on her painful experience for decades since she got her first period, the Trainwreck actress shared, “For months I had been complaining of pain. It was just this pain you can’t see.”

“There is the inclination to always think a woman is just being dramatic,” remarked the 41-year-old.

Amy explained, “It’s really a lonely, lonely disease. You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they’re like, “Oh, being a woman,” and you’re like, “No, it’s irregular.”

“I’ve been in so much pain my whole life – not just the week of my period, it’s during ovulation. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn’t in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life,” recalled the Snatched actress.

The comedian commented, “It’s been really difficult.”

When asked how she’s coping with hysterectomy and appendectomy, I Feel Pretty actress responded, “I felt like a new person, it was incredible.”

“It felt like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person, like a new mom,” stated Amy.

The actress pointed out, “If the trade-off is that you will have a little scar on your belly button and one right next to it…”

“I think scars are cool!” she added.