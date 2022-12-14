 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Christmas Card 2022: Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture with their children

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday shared a new picture of their family for this year's Christmas card.

The picture shows the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photo was taken by Matt Porteous in Norfolk earlier this year. The photographer said, " I was delighted to spend time photographing the Prince and Princess and their children in Norfolk earlier this year."

He said, "It is always such an honor to capture these special moments within a family and I'm delighted they have chosen this portrait for their 2022 Christmas Card." 

Thousands of people reacted to the picture on Instagram within less than an hour after the royal couple shared it on the photo and video sharing app.

