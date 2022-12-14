Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' in FIFA World Cup Final?

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah with Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting his next film Dunki, will be reportedly promoting his upcoming action-thriller film Pathaan at the finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial action-packed film will be released in barely less than two months now. Therefore SRK is planning on promoting his large budgeted film in a prolific way possible.

The news of grand promotion has been revealed by one of Khan’s fans pages on Twitter, which is a verified account and is also followed by the actor himself.

Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club wrote: “Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia #Messi.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The film also features some of the hit actors of the Bollywood film Industry namely; Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Recently, the makers have also dropped the first song of the film Besharam Rung on December 12, reports PinkVilla.

Pathaan is set to release in theatres in January 25, 2023.