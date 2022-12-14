Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

Olivia Wilde has been advised to boycott Golden Globes after they failed to give her a nod over her movie Don’t Worry Darling.

A celebrity PR expert deemed the move shameful while talking to The Mirror as she urged the In Time star to send a “loud and clear” message the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Mayah Riaz told the outlet, "It's shocking and it's embarrassing. Those deserving of nominees would be feeling upset and angry that we are talking about this again.”

"I think the Hollywood Foreign Press Association need to hang their heads in shame,” she added. "We can't stay silent about this, otherwise this will continue to keep happening."

"One of the deserving nominees is Olivia Wilde for Don't Worry Darling. Before the nomination list was revealed, she topped the predictions list.

"I imagine Olivia is feeling disappointed and angry at this snub and would see it as vindictive. How else can it be viewed?

"If I was advising Olivia, I would state that she boycotts the Golden Globes to send a clear and loud message."