Ananya Panday gets a 'wave' from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup

Ananya Panday supported team Argentina in the Semi-Finals

Ananya Pandey, who is currently in Doha attending the FIFA World Cup 2023, lived her fan moment at the stadium as former legendary football player David Beckham waved at her.

Taking it to her Instagram story, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared her fan moment with her well-wishers. She posted a picture of Beckham that she took from a distance in the stadium and wrote: “Ok I am done, David Beckham. Fully waved at me.”

David was spotted standing in the viewers’ gallery, dressed in a formal suit.

Ananya attended Argentina vs Croatia’s match. The actress was rooting for Argentina’s win and the team did win.

Meanwhile, Panday was last seen in Puri Jagganadh’s directorial film Liger that failed miserably in theatres. The film also starred actor Vijay Deverekonda.

Ananya Panday will next feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2, reports IndiaToday.