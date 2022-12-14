 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday gets a 'wave' from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Ananya Panday supported team Argentina in the Semi-Finals
Ananya Panday supported team Argentina in the Semi-Finals

Ananya Pandey, who is currently in Doha attending the FIFA World Cup 2023, lived her fan moment at the stadium as former legendary football player David Beckham waved at her.

Taking it to her Instagram story, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared her fan moment with her well-wishers. She posted a picture of Beckham that she took from a distance in the stadium and wrote: “Ok I am done, David Beckham. Fully waved at me.”

Ananya Panday gets a wave from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup

David was spotted standing in the viewers’ gallery, dressed in a formal suit.

Ananya attended Argentina vs Croatia’s match. The actress was rooting for Argentina’s win and the team did win.

Meanwhile, Panday was last seen in Puri Jagganadh’s directorial film Liger that failed miserably in theatres. The film also starred actor Vijay Deverekonda.

Ananya Panday will next feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha

Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha
Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song

Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'
Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' in FIFA World Cup Final?

Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' in FIFA World Cup Final?
Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'RRR' for Golden Globes Nominations

Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'RRR' for Golden Globes Nominations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty
Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films

Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films
Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com

Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last rom-com
Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film

Ranbir Kapoor says 'Bombay Velvet' was not a good film
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 25 days

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next film

Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's next film
Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster

Shraddha Kapoor unveils poster of her upcoming Luv Ranjan film: See poster