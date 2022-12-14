 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s tale of ‘viper’s nest is too far out there’

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been blasted for concocting images of their time in the “viper’s nest of institutional bias.”

Royal commentator and author Jane Moore issued this accusation in her piece for The Sun.

She started by writing, “Publicly, King Charles may be adopting the age-old ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra, but behind antique doors one must surely be spitting organic, triple-cooked chips.”

Ms Moore also went onto reference the pen fiasco and admitted, “their hands are tied in the face of this globally streamed verbal onslaught.”

“Or are they? For Charles and William have an ace up their sleeve that could give some much-needed perspective to this currently one-sided debate in which Harry and Meghan are painting themselves as paragons of virtue amid a viper’s nest of institutional bias.”

“And that is to remove the legal muzzles on the former and current palace staff who claim to have been bullied by them.”

