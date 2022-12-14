 
Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s apparent double standards rooted in their privilege have been called out by a US radio host, who slammed the couple for ‘still complaining’ despite all that they have.

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly raged against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, particularly calling out the irony of the claims made in the series.

Kelly lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘still complaining’, adding, “From the Montecito mansion, with two beautiful, perfectly healthy children, a little chicken coop and flower garden out back, matching Uggs for Meghan and her toddler…”

“… All royal titles still intact complete with matching stationary, and nearly $200million in the bank thanks to their insatiable desire to 'finally tell their story.’ Like to Oprah. And on Spotify. And to NY Magazine. And in a memoir. And... well you get the point,” Kelly added.

The host also slammed Meghan for not forgiving her estranged father Thomas Markle, saying, “She doesn't have a dad? What a farce. She does have a dad. He raised her and loved her and paid for her college and never asked for any of this attention…” 

