Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie has announced the publication date for his next explosive book about the monarchy and its fight for survival.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer's hotly-anticipated book, titled Endgame, promises to highlight the turmoil within the royal family. The book will hit the shelves worldwide on August 1, 2023.

There are speculations that Meghan's pal could try to defend the Duchess's claims about the Firm and royal family in his upcoming book.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may also use their fried to get back their reputation after Bower’s allegations against the couple in his book that allegedly caused damage to the Harry and Meghan.

Omid Scobie's book will be released just eight months after Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir which is set to be out in January. 'Spare' is likely to be a very difficult read for the Duke's father King Charles III and his brother Prince William.

A statement from the publisher says: "On September 8, 2022, the world stood still as news broke of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world's most famous family and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface."

"Now, with unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil - exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy's endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already been branded "the two most ungrateful people on earth" and furiously accused of launching an "all-out assault" against the Royal Family amid their Netflix docuseries.