 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s 'hatred' for Kate Middleton fuelled bombshell Netflix show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan premiered last week and a royal commentator has suggested that it stems from her ‘hatred and jealousy’ towards the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Talking on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show, British royal commentators Sophie Corcoran and Leilani Dowding slammed the Duchess of Sussex for ‘wanting control’ and for ‘overstepping play for sympathy’ in her Netflix show.

Corcoran, in her scathing take down of Harry & Meghan, pulled all the stops in her criticism, saying: “What Meghan really wanted was control because she’s a manipulator. She wanted to be able to manipulate.”

She explained: “She couldn’t manipulate the press in the U.K. That’s why she was angry. She couldn’t force people to write the stories she wanted them to write so therefore she left … so she could write the stories in her own perspective.”

Corcoran then added: “This entire documentary has stemmed from a hatred and a jealously of Kate. That is the reason this entire thing exists and the entire problem with the royal family and Harry and Meghan exist.”

“Meghan cannot stand Kate because Kate is beautiful, she is elegant, she is going to be queen, and she is the center of attention. Megan will never be the center of attention,” Corcoran concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Omid Scobie to attack royal family on behalf of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions

Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions
Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’

Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’
Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards

Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards
Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out

Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look
'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU

'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU
Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023

Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family