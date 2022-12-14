 
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift marked her birthday nowhere else but in her studio as the singer was not accompanied by her beau Joe Alwyn.

Saying no to lavish parties, the Blank Space hitmaker stayed in the studio with award-winning producer Jack Antonoff on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old singer dropped a photo of her and Jack as she expressed gratitude towards her fans.

“Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!” she wrote alongside the photo before adding: “I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!"

Meanwhile, the singer’s friends were recently left concerned as environmental advocate groups leaked online her ongoing travel itinerary.

An insider told The Sun that the Grammy winner is “terrified that they are putting a target on her everywhere she goes.”

Taylor had to deal with a number of stalkers over the years by investing “loads in the technology” to protect her privacy.

The source said that the singer “feels she is back to square one' in her efforts to maintain her safety”.

