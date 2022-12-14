'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink recalls her last day at 'The Whale'

Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things famed actor Sadie Sink spoke about her recently debuted film The Whale.

In a recent interview with Extra, Sink talked about how The Whale affected her and shared that the last day of filming was “really emotional.”

She noted that it was sad having to leave the role of Ellie, and she felt sympathy for the story it presents.

"I was really, really emotional on the last day of filming. When I went back to my hotel, like, I was just so sad to leave this role... I just so deeply empathize with every single character and with just the whole story."

The Whale is a psychological series, which is written and directed by Darren Aronofsky.

It follows the story of an English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who is struggling with obesity and personal trauma and seeks recovery.

The series is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's 2012 play of the same name, The Whale debuted on December 9 and has garnered overall positive reactions from critics and fans.