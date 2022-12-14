Malala Yousafzai convinces CM Elahi to initiate ban on corporal punishment

Pakistani Noble Laureate Malala Yousafzai (third left) meets Chief Minister Punjab at the CM House in Lahore on December 14, 2022. — CM House

Girls' education advocate wishes to see all children enrol in school.

“[I] want to be the voice of Punjab’s female students," Malala says.

25-year-old insists on developing critical thinking in students.

In the latest meeting during her visit to Lahore, the world’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Wednesday convinced Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to initiate legislation banning corporal punishment in schools and madrassahs across the province.

Upon the girl’s education advocate’s request, CM Elahi made the announcement stating that the corporal punishment of students — particularly female students — is absolutely unacceptable.

He added that the government would ensure implementation of the law banning the act by all means and assured having the law approved this month by the provincial assembly.

The development came following Malala’s arrival at the CM House where she met with the chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi.

During the meeting, her father Ziauddin Yousafzai, husband Asser Malik, Malala Fund’s Country Head Javed Ahmed and others including officials of the provincial education department were also present.

“I appreciate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for education-friendly initiatives. He has done a great job in the education sector,” the 25-year-old advocate for education said wishing for CM Elahi to continue serving children’s education.

Malala expressed her wish to see all of Pakistan’s, especially Punjab’s, children enrolled in school. “[I] want to be the voice of Punjab’s female students; [I’m] trying to solve their problems,” she said.

Stressing the need to instil critical thinking among students, the Nobel laureate said: “It is important to develop critical thinking in students, along with religious and academic education. New ideas, innovation, and positive political thinking are keys to development for students.”

In the meeting, CM Elahi and Malala agreed to speed up the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programme in the province.

Malik, at the occasion, said that the Malala Fund’s vision for Pakistan is focused on improving access to education to empower and ensure more girls toward reaching their potential.

“We are working with the government to ensure that girls’ high schools have teachers for STEAM, along with a state-of-the-art environment,” said the country director for Malala Fund.

While appreciating the efforts of the Malala Fund, CM Elahi said: “Malala Fund is striving to create a society where every girl can gain knowledge and become a future leader.”

He lauded the education advocate for spreading love and defeating hate through knowledge.

“Malala Yousafzai is a great example for women, not only in Pakistan but also in the world. She fought terrorism and extremism for education,” he said.

A day ago, Malala arrived in Pakistan along with her father Ziauddin Yousufzai, husband, and mother. On her current visit, she is scheduled to attend multiple seminars and sessions before departing from the country on December 16.

This is Malala's second visit to Pakistan this year. She earlier arrived to meet with the country's flood victims, particularly children and young girls whose education was affected following the damage caused by the climate catastrophe.