 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Golden Disc Awards unveils second line-up of performing artists 2022

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Golden Disc Awards unveils second line-up of performing artists 2022
Golden Disc Awards unveils second line-up of performing artists 2022

Golden Disc Awards (GDA) revealed the second line-up of performing artists for 2022 on Wednesday.

On December 15, Soompi reported that 37th Golden Disc Awards officially revealed the 2022 line-up of artists that all are set to take the stage with dancers for an exclusive performance.

BTS's J-hope, Psy, Younha, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BE'O, and Big Naughty will be performing for the awards night.

Previously, GDA revealed the first line-up of artists including NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and TREASURE.

The upcoming awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2023, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The show will honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.

Recently, GDA also disclosed the nominee's list of music videos and artists.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Rose Hanbury’s alleged romance resurfaces amid Harry’s claims

Prince William, Rose Hanbury’s alleged romance resurfaces amid Harry’s claims
Harrison Ford claims ‘Indiana Jones’ introduced him to ‘new audience’

Harrison Ford claims ‘Indiana Jones’ introduced him to ‘new audience’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz recall magical moment from dreamy honeymoon

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz recall magical moment from dreamy honeymoon

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums
tWitch was 'not in distress' before his death, motel staff reveals

tWitch was 'not in distress' before his death, motel staff reveals
Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'

Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'
Will Smith reveals ‘Emancipation’ costar Ben Foster ignored him for six months

Will Smith reveals ‘Emancipation’ costar Ben Foster ignored him for six months
Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry

Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’

Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’
Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy

Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy
Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute

Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute