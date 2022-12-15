Nick Cannon hails 'resilience' of son Zen's mom Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon has finally shed light on the real reason he refused to have his son undergo chemotherapy despite having brain cancer.

The comedian broke it all down during an appearance on Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

He started by recalling the first instance he and Alyssa Scott first learned of their son’s cancer diagnosis and claimed, "He was healthy, active, always smiling,” for nearly two months but ended up having ‘interesting breathing’ patterns after a while.

Not to mention “We [also] noticed his head was a little larger, [but] all my kids have big heads. I was a big-headed baby.”

It was then Cannon decided to take his son to the doctor’s office, but the physician became weary of his head size, branding it the “first sign something was occurring.”

Cannon also lauded Scott for her ‘strength and resilience’ and admitted, “I definitely couldn’t have did it without her.”

Near Zen's last final Cannon admits Scott was 'right there' and, “The fact that she was the one, from every aspect she handled it."

"We had some beautiful moments," he also admitted. "We had the opportunity, we knew the transition was coming. It happened a lot faster than we thought, but even that last weekend I knew, 'this is probably going to be the last weekend.'"

For those unversed, Cannon and Scott's son Zen was given 'at best' three or four years to live.