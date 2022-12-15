 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon hails 'resilience' of son Zen's mom Alyssa Scott

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Nick Cannon hails resilience of son Zens mom Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon hails 'resilience' of son Zen's mom Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon has finally shed light on the real reason he refused to have his son undergo chemotherapy despite having brain cancer.

The comedian broke it all down during an appearance on Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

He started by recalling the first instance he and Alyssa Scott first learned of their son’s cancer diagnosis and claimed, "He was healthy, active, always smiling,” for nearly two months but ended up having ‘interesting breathing’ patterns after a while.

Not to mention “We [also] noticed his head was a little larger, [but] all my kids have big heads. I was a big-headed baby.”

It was then Cannon decided to take his son to the doctor’s office, but the physician became weary of his head size, branding it the “first sign something was occurring.”

In the midst of his interview, Cannon also took the time to laud Zen's mother Alyssa for her 'strength' and 'resilience'.

Cannon also lauded Scott for her ‘strength and resilience’ and admitted, “I definitely couldn’t have did it without her.” 

Near Zen's last final Cannon admits Scott was 'right there' and, “The fact that she was the one, from every aspect she handled it."

"We had some beautiful moments," he also admitted. "We had the opportunity, we knew the transition was coming. It happened a lot faster than we thought, but even that last weekend I knew, 'this is probably going to be the last weekend.'"

For those unversed, Cannon and Scott's son Zen was given 'at best' three or four years to live.

More From Entertainment:

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums

Time Magazine unveils list of 2022 best K-pop songs, albums
Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'

Amid Henry Cavill's exit, James Gunn set to create new 'Superman'
Will Smith reveals ‘Emancipation’ costar Ben Foster ignored him for six months

Will Smith reveals ‘Emancipation’ costar Ben Foster ignored him for six months
Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry

Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’

Margot Robbie heaps praises on ‘Barbie’ co-star Ryan Gosling: ‘Glorious human being’
Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy

Nick Cannon opens up on why he didn't want Zen to undergo chemotherapy
Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute

Michelle Obama calls tWitch 'an incredible force' in moving tribute
‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig

‘SNL’ promo: Austin Butler transforms into green goblin for holiday hosting gig
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series
Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide

Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss’ cause of death officially ruled as suicide
Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’

Watch: Kate Middleton makes ‘final touches’ for ‘added Christmas flare’