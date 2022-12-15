 
'RRR' actor Edward Sonnenblick reacts to film's Golden Globe nominations

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2023

Actor Edward Sonnenblick, who essayed the role of Edward in the SS Rajamouli’s RRR, reacts to the film’s huge achievement at the Golden Globes Awards 2023.

Sonnenblick, in an interview, shared his feelings over the film’s achievement, said: “It's definitely exciting to see Indian cinema getting this much love from Hollywood and around the world. What's really cool here, though, is that RRR is not some kind of crossover film that's trying to be more "international" in style or anything. Rather, foreign critics and audiences are actually loving it precisely because it is so fully mainstream Indian, and that too in such a super-sized way.”

“I think RRR is so fresh and exciting to them because Hollywood films have become kind of jaded and have lost a kind of magic in recent decades that Indian cinema still hasn't forgotten. So the time was right for a film like RRR to hit them over the head and shake things up, said Edward.”

On the other hand, the actor was asked about the buzz around RRR trying to make it to the Oscars 2023. The actor replied: “There’s so much buzz, it seems inevitable that RRR will earn at least one or two Oscars nominations.”

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles became a massive breakthrough for the Indian cinema all over the globe. The film was released on March 25, 2022, reports IndiaToday.

