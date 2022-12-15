 
Selena Gomez ‘screaming’ over Golden Globe nomination

Selena Gomez has just taken to social media to showcase her excitement over the news of her nomination for the Golden Globes.

The singer reacted via TikTok, right alongside a clip from her old interview where she’s quoted saying “I’m more of a Golden Globes girl.”

Right underneath also featured a small writeup that summed up her ‘scream worthy’ reaction to it all and read, “Selena Gomez ‘screaming’ over Golden Globe nomination”.

Check it out Below:

@selenagomez

Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream

♬ original sound - Selena Gomez


For those unversed, Selena bagged the nomination for her work in Only Murders in the Building and is battling it out for the title of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

The entire list includes; Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), and Jean Smart (Hacks).

