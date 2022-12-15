New Zealand recall leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for Test series against Pakistan

New Zealand players celebrate winning the series after day five of the second Test match between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Photo: AFP

Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, and Blair Tickner included in Test squad.

Tour will be Tim Southee’s first as Test captain.

New Zealand's first Test tour since 2003.

New Zealand have included leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in their 15-member squad for their upcoming tour to Pakistan for the two-match Test series.

The 30-year-old has been included alongside Glenn Phillips and uncapped Blair Tickner for the series which is scheduled to start in Karachi on December 26 and conclude in Multan on January 3.

“I know all three of the guys have a real passion for the longest form of the game and are looking forward to getting into their red-ball work at the pre-tour camp in Lincoln this week,” said New Zealand Coach Gary Stead on the trio’s inclusion in the squad.

On Sodhi’s inclusion, the Blackcaps coach said that they have included Sodhi after looking at the current conditions and style of play in the Pakistan and England Test series.

The tour will be Tim Southee’s first as Test captain after Kane Williamson announced he was stepping down as skipper in the longest format.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult has been excluded from the squad after he made himself unavailable for the tour. Kyle Jamieson has also not been included in the squad as he is recovering from a back injury.

The New Zealand coach said his team was looking forward to the prospect of playing Test cricket in Pakistan for the first time since 2003.

The squad for the one-day series will be named on December 19.

Blackcaps Test squad for Pakistan

Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Series to start a day earlier than scheduled

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a revised itinerary for the Green Shirts' upcoming Test and one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand.

In a statement, the cricket board mentioned that the series would kick start on December 26 in Karachi — but it did not reveal the reason behind bringing forward the tour by a day.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day," the PCB said in a press release.

"The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on December 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, and the second will be played in Multan from January 3.

"The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12 and 14 January in Karachi."

Schedule

First Test: December 26-30 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second Test: January 3-7 at Multan Cricket Stadium

First ODI: January 10 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second ODI: January 12 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Third ODI: January 14 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi