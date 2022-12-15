Civilian, soldier martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast: ISPR

Martyred solider 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer. — ISPR

Blast occurred in general area of Miran Shah on Wednesday.

Nine civilians were also injured in blast.

President and PM Sharif condemn suicide blast.

A civilian and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in a suicide blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that blast had occurred general area of Miran Shah on Wednesday.

It identified the martyred soldier as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer, a resident of Mianwali.

The ISPR also added that the blast martyred a civilian and injured nine others as well.

President, PM condemn suicide blast

The blast was condemned by President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported Radio Pakistan.

President Alvi vowed to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are extirpated. He added that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.

He condoled with the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a separate statement, PM Shehbaz hailed the services of people and security forces for the elimination of terrorism in the country.

While strongly denouncing the suicide blast, the PM said terrorists are playing in the hands of our enemies who want to destabilise Pakistan.

Th premier expressed commitment to punish these criminals for rendering the blood of Pakistani people. He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the security personnel and the civilian and also condoled with the bereaved families.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs for laying down their lives for the country.

Minister concerned over worsening situation in KP

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while condemning the blast, expressed concern over the PTI government's performance towards the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We will chase the terrorists and defeat their nefarious designs, said the minister in a Twitter statement.

Sana said that Pakistan's security forces are fully capable of thwarting terrorist activities. The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain, the nation of stands with its security forces, he added.