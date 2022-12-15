 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Civilian, soldier martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Martyred solider 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer. — ISPR
Martyred solider 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer. — ISPR

  • Blast occurred in general area of Miran Shah on Wednesday.
  • Nine civilians were also injured in blast.
  • President and PM Sharif condemn suicide blast.

A civilian and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in a suicide blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that blast had occurred general area of Miran Shah on Wednesday.

It identified the martyred soldier as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer, a resident of Mianwali.

The ISPR also added that the blast martyred a civilian and injured nine others as well.

President, PM condemn suicide blast 

The blast was condemned by President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported Radio Pakistan

President Alvi vowed to continue efforts till the remnants of terrorism are extirpated. He added that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terrorism.

He condoled with the bereaved families of those martyred in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a separate statement, PM Shehbaz hailed the services of people and security forces for the elimination of terrorism in the country.

While strongly denouncing the suicide blast, the PM said terrorists are playing in the hands of our enemies who want to destabilise Pakistan.

Th premier expressed commitment to punish these criminals for rendering the blood of Pakistani people. He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the security personnel and the civilian and also condoled with the bereaved families.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs for laying down their lives for the country.

Minister concerned over worsening situation in KP

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while condemning the blast, expressed concern over the PTI government's performance towards the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We will chase the terrorists and defeat their nefarious designs, said the minister in a Twitter statement. 

Sana said that Pakistan's security forces are fully capable of thwarting terrorist activities. The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain, the nation of stands with its security forces, he added.

More From Pakistan:

Azam Swati ‘shifted to Islamabad’ after cases in Sindh declared ‘C class’

Azam Swati ‘shifted to Islamabad’ after cases in Sindh declared ‘C class’
Govt claims Reko Diq issue settled with Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M denies

Govt claims Reko Diq issue settled with Akhtar Mengal, BNP-M denies
FM Bilawal calls on UNSC to implement Kashmir resolutions

FM Bilawal calls on UNSC to implement Kashmir resolutions
'Establishment' will not help Imran Khan get election date: Sanaullah

'Establishment' will not help Imran Khan get election date: Sanaullah
US funds $40m for family health programme in Sindh, KP

US funds $40m for family health programme in Sindh, KP
'New era of cooperation': Pakistan, Tajikistan vow to expand bilateral ties

'New era of cooperation': Pakistan, Tajikistan vow to expand bilateral ties
Malala Yousafzai convinces CM Elahi to initiate ban on corporal punishment

Malala Yousafzai convinces CM Elahi to initiate ban on corporal punishment
Imran Khan to announce assemblies' dissolution date on December 17

Imran Khan to announce assemblies' dissolution date on December 17
IHC fixes hearing for Imran Khan's disqualification case

IHC fixes hearing for Imran Khan's disqualification case
President Alvi meets PML-N ministers, discusses political matters

President Alvi meets PML-N ministers, discusses political matters
Controlling smog: LHC directs closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm in Lahore

Controlling smog: LHC directs closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm in Lahore
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon touches down in Islamabad for two-day visit

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon touches down in Islamabad for two-day visit