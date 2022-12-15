 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix unveils trailer for second season of 'Vikings: Valhalla' with release date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Netflix unveils trailer for second season of Vikings: Valhalla with release date
Netflix unveils trailer for second season of 'Vikings: Valhalla' with release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly anticipated series  Vikings: Valhalla season 2. The eight-episodes, based upcoming sequel, will be available on January 12, 2023.

The massive historical series is created by English producer Michael Hirst under MGM productions.

The series is based on the true events of Vikings: Valhalla which took place 1000 years ago in the early 11th century.

Vikings: Valhalla is a story of an event that has shattered the dreams and altered the destinies of the Great Viking army, led by Ragnar Lothbrok’s son.

The starring cast of the series includes Corlett, Gustavsson, Suter Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva.

Check out the trailer:

File Fooatge

On March 9th, Netflix confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla will return for two additional seasons.


More From Entertainment:

Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless there's ‘direct hit on Camilla’

Charles won’t ‘respond’ to Harry, Meghan series unless there's ‘direct hit on Camilla’
Kate Hudson gushes over Tom Cruise's 'infectious' love for skydiving

Kate Hudson gushes over Tom Cruise's 'infectious' love for skydiving
Meghan Markle a ‘scapegoat’ for King Charles, Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle a ‘scapegoat’ for King Charles, Prince Andrew
Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'

Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'
Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’

Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’
Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources

Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources

Prince Harry reveals SHOCK at Meghan Markle's royal walk down the aisle at wedding

Prince Harry reveals SHOCK at Meghan Markle's royal walk down the aisle at wedding
Meghan Markle opens up about landmark relation with late Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle opens up about landmark relation with late Queen Elizabeth
Shanna Moakler takes offence as fans compare her to Khloe Kardashian

Shanna Moakler takes offence as fans compare her to Khloe Kardashian

Prince Harry ‘outgrown UK engenderment’: ‘I’ve changed’

Prince Harry ‘outgrown UK engenderment’: ‘I’ve changed’