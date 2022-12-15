Prince William, Rose Hanbury’s alleged romance resurfaces amid Harry’s claims

file footage

Prince William’s alleged romance with longtime acquaintance Rose Hanbury is once again resurfacing after Prince Harry, in his bombshell Netflix doc, made explosive claims about the Palace protecting William from scandals.



The Prince of Wales in 2019 found himself in the midst of cheating rumours with his longtime friend Rose Hanbury, and the story is now resurfacing years after dying down amid his brother Prince Harry claimed that the Palace ‘lied to protect’ William but didn’t afford him the same protection.

In the trailer for the second half of the Sussexes’ Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry said: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The claim prompted royal fans to speculate whether Prince Harry meant that William and Rose’s alleged affair was covered up by Buckingham Palace officials who ‘lied’ to kill the story and instead focused on Harry’s then-pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

For the unversed, Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, is the wife of David Philip Cholmondeley, who is 18 years older than her; the couple were married in 2009 after a whirlwind engagement.

In fact, since 2019, Rose has been referred to as the ‘rural rival’ to Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton; Rose lives near the Wales’ country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Rose and Kate were also known to be close friends, but in 2019, it was reported by The Sun that they had a ‘terrible falling out’ and that they were not close to each other anymore.

Despite these claims, Rose attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September this year, however, was not pictured with any of the senior royals.